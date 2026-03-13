Fofana: “We’re Milan, we have to believe we can win the Scudetto. I want to get 20 assists and take the pressure off Leao. I used to work as a courier; at 18, I wanted to give it all up.”

"I started playing on the streets. Ten years ago, I was still playing at a low level; my family didn’t have much money, so I started working as a pizza delivery boy. If someone had told me back then, ‘You’ll become a first-team player for Milan competing for the Scudetto’, I wouldn’t have believed them. I’d given up on the idea of a professional football career; all I thought about was playing with my friends. I even thought about retiring when I was around 18. Then I had a trial with Strasbourg, signed a contract and told myself that I couldn't stop now."