‘This is what I dream for!’ - Floyd Samba reveals secret Enzo Maresca chat before stunning two-goal Man City debut

City teenager Samba delivered a dazzling performance as his side dismantled Norwich 5-0 in the Carabao Cup. The 17-year-old was handed a starting role on Thursday night, stepping up impressively in the absence of star striker Haaland.

Samba netted his first senior goal just before the 30-minute mark, powering home a header from an Allan cross. He later added a brilliant curling effort to his tally to cap off a memorable evening.

Rayan Cherki and Allan also found the back of the net to put City in cruise control. Ryan McAidoo then rounded off the scoring late on, but the night undoubtedly belonged to Samba.