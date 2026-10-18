Unseen since 2011! – Florian Wirtz makes Premier League history in Liverpool comeback

Florian Wirtz delivered a playmaker masterclass to inspire Liverpool's 2-1 comeback victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The German midfielder provided the assist for Victor Munoz's second-half equalizer before Alexander Isak sealed the three points.

Wirtz was awarded the Player of the Match performance after dissecting Brentford's low block throughout the second half.

His creative output helped Liverpool overcome a half-time deficit in West London.