Florian Wirtz 'ready to take on the challenge' at Liverpool as father backs Germany international to overcome Anfield struggles

Following a high-profile move to Anfield, Wirtz initially found the transition to English football difficult. The playmaker faced a significant goal drought as he adjusted to the intensity of the Premier League. However, with four goals and three assists in domestic play, plus five goal contributions in the Champions League, many hope the tide is turning.

Speaking to RTL/ntv, his father explained the process: "When you start a new job, you first have to get used to the new colleagues and the new working conditions. He is so far along now that he seems to be surviving the adventure."

The elder Wirtz noted that it took several months for the 22-year-old to find his footing in the physically demanding environment of the English top flight.