Real Madrid to make extraordinary €150m bid for Michael Olise after Florentino Perez 'fell in love' with Bayern Munich star

Perez has indicated that Real Madrid are ready to make a major offer for a player valued at more than €150 million. The long-serving president suggested that an approach for a world-class talent at a leading Champions League club could be made next week.

Although Perez did not publicly name the player, Olise is understood to be Madrid's primary target, as per The Guardian. A deal worth €150m would surpass the club's previous transfer records and signal a return to the Galactico-style recruitment strategy at the Santiago Bernabeu. The move comes after a difficult period for Madrid, who are looking to strengthen their squad following two seasons without major silverware.