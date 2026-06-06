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Real Madrid to make extraordinary €150m bid for Michael Olise after Florentino Perez 'fell in love' with Bayern Munich star
Perez prepares record-breaking Olise move
Perez has indicated that Real Madrid are ready to make a major offer for a player valued at more than €150 million. The long-serving president suggested that an approach for a world-class talent at a leading Champions League club could be made next week.
Although Perez did not publicly name the player, Olise is understood to be Madrid's primary target, as per The Guardian. A deal worth €150m would surpass the club's previous transfer records and signal a return to the Galactico-style recruitment strategy at the Santiago Bernabeu. The move comes after a difficult period for Madrid, who are looking to strengthen their squad following two seasons without major silverware.
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Bayern's stance on Olise remains firm
The proposed transfer has become intertwined with Madrid's presidential election campaign. Perez is facing opposition from Enrique Riquelme, who has promised to sign Erling Haaland despite recent legal threats from Man City over the campaign. Fabrizio Romano claimed that Perez "fell in love" with Olise when Los Blancos faced Die Roten in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Spanish giants will reportedly make a bid on Tuesday.
However, Bayern have made their stance clear. Honorary president Uli Hoeness reportedly described Olise as "unsellable", underlining the German club's determination to keep hold of the winger despite the figures being discussed.
Election battle shapes transfer plans
The pursuit of Olise appears closely linked to Perez's bid for another term as president. Securing a marquee signing would strengthen his position and reinforce his vision for the club's future.
Reports also suggest that Jose Mourinho could return to Madrid if Perez wins re-election. The Portuguese coach is believed to have already taken an active interest in transfer planning and has reportedly monitored Olise's performances closely. However, any deal remains complicated. Olise is contracted to Bayern until 2029 and has become a key figure for Vincent Kompany's side, helping the club secure consecutive Bundesliga titles.
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Madrid's summer rebuild gathers pace
Madrid are expected to remain active in the transfer market regardless of the outcome of the Olise pursuit. Plans are already in place to strengthen the squad, with moves reportedly arranged for Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries. Attention will now turn to the presidential election and the €150m offer. If Perez secures another mandate, Madrid are expected to make Olise their top priority as they attempt to re-establish themselves as the dominant force in European football's transfer market.