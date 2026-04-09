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FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Flick's decision has infuriated a Barcelona star

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Champions League
H. Flick
R. Lewandowski
Spain

Despite their mutual respect, Flick has disappointed Lewandowski.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski looked disappointed after being substituted at half-time during Wednesday’s clash with Atlético Madrid.

Barcelona went down 2-0 at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atlético Madrid.

The dismissal of teammate Pau Cubarsi forced manager Hansi Flick to reshuffle his tactics at the break. 

At the interval, Flick replaced both Lewandowski and the injured Pedri, opting for Marcus Rashford as a lone striker in a tactical switch designed to protect Barcelona’s slim hopes of progression.

  • Lewandowski was not happy with Flick's decision.

    According to Spanish daily Sport, Lewandowski was aggrieved by Flick’s decision, especially in a high-stakes fixture where Barcelona might have required a dedicated striker in the second half.

    The Pole began the game looking to link with the centre-backs and create space for the wingers, and he did win several aerial duels. However, he found the high tempo and tight marking tough. 

    Although his pressuring dipped at times—just before the red card—Lewandowski still carved out opportunities to score.

    Although the pair enjoy a respectful relationship, the Pole felt he could have made an impact after the break, especially since he was not injured.

    Read also

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