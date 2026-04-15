'Flabbergasted' Jamie Carragher calls out Arne Slot for Mohamed Salah bench call after Liverpool crash out of Champions League to PSG

Despite needing a massive comeback after a poor first leg, Slot opted to start Alexander Isak for the first time in four months, while putting the club's most prolific goalscorer on the bench. The gamble failed to pay off as the Reds slumped to a 2-0 defeat on the night, exiting the competition 4-0 on aggregate.

Speaking to CBS Sports Golazo, Carragher questioned the logic behind starting Isak over the Egyptian king. "The manager will have his reasons, but Isak is nowhere near fit," Carragher said. "Mohamed Salah didn’t play the first leg so he’s not like some of the players who played last week and then played at the weekend in the Premier League. He played in the Premier League and scored a goal. He’s still one of Liverpool’s best goalscorers. He’s used to this system. Isak’s never even played with [Hugo] Ekitike before."