Five problems Gareth Southgate MUST address if uninspiring England are going to get anywhere at Euro 2024

The dire draw with Denmark has cranked up the pressure again on the Three Lions to perform to the sum of their parts in Germany

There will be a distinct sense of deja vu for England at Euro 2024, as they find themselves in something of a quandary once again after two group stage games at a major tournament. Although they have all-but qualified for the last 16, their utterly uninspiring displays against both Serbia and Denmark have left belief in their ability to go all the way and lift the trophy at its lowest ebb.

Thursday evening's lacklustre 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt has only intensified the spotlight on manager Gareth Southgate, as his unchanged team failed to justify his perseverance and ultimately left him with more questions than answers.

"We’ve got to go and analyse that in-depth and find some solutions to addressing the issues that we have," the manager said in his post-match press conference. "Over the next few days we’ll spend a lot of time doing that. We know the level has to be higher, we know the level can be higher. Maybe the biggest thing is we have to accept the environment that we’re in and the expectations that are around us. We are going to have to walk towards that challenge."

There is plenty of work to do before England face Slovenia on Tuesday, but what are the main problems facing Southgate and his staff?