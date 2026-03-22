Fiorentina v Inter brings the 30th matchday of the Serie A season to a close.
Below are all the controversial refereeing decisions from the match.
Fiorentina v Inter brings the 30th matchday of the Serie A season to a close.
Below are all the controversial refereeing decisions from the match.
Referee: Colombo
Assistant referees: Bahri - Dei Giudici
Fourth official: Tremolada
VAR: Maresca
AVAR: Massa
7' – INTER GOAL DISALLOWED! Inter’s second goal, scored by Nicolò Barella, has been ruled out. The captain for the night at the Franchi was picked out in the box by a pinpoint cross from Dumfries and had fired towards goal, finding the net after a decisive deflection by Brescianini, but he had started from an offside position.