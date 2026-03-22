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Gabriele Stragapede

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Fiorentina v Inter: the VAR review – Barella’s goal disallowed

All the refereeing decisions from the match.

Fiorentina v Inter brings the 30th matchday of the Serie A season to a close.

Below are all the controversial refereeing decisions from the match.

  • THE REFEREEING TEAM

    Referee: Colombo

    Assistant referees: Bahri - Dei Giudici

    Fourth official: Tremolada

    VAR: Maresca

    AVAR: Massa

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  • THE MOMENTS WORTH REVIEWING

    7' – INTER GOAL DISALLOWED! Inter’s second goal, scored by Nicolò Barella, has been ruled out. The captain for the night at the Franchi was picked out in the box by a pinpoint cross from Dumfries and had fired towards goal, finding the net after a decisive deflection by Brescianini, but he had started from an offside position.

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