Fiorentina sack Fabio Grosso after disastrous three-game Serie A losing streak despite €150m summer spend

Grosso's tenure at the Stadio Artemio Franchi came to a premature end after three consecutive league defeats left the club rooted to the bottom of the table. La Viola endured a chastening 4-0 opening-day rout at AS Roma, followed by a dismal 3-0 home defeat against Frosinone and a 2-1 reverse against Torino. Conceding nine goals across their opening three league fixtures meant a 4-1 Coppa Italia victory over Benevento was nowhere near enough to save the manager's job.