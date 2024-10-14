Finland star Topi Keskinen explains reason for bizarre Wayne Rooney tattoo showing Man Utd legend fishing

Getty/InstagramGOALFinland star Topi Keskinen explains reason for bizarre Wayne Rooney tattoo showing Man Utd legend fishingW. RooneyFinlandEnglandFinland vs EnglandUEFA Nations League BFinland and Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen has explained the inspiration behind his unusual tattoo of Wayne Rooney.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKeskinen explains strange tattooFinland winger designed it himselfRevealed his love of Man Utd legendFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below