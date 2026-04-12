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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Final decision: Real Madrid blocks former player's move to Barcelona

Real Madrid
Barcelona
Osasuna
LaLiga
V. Munoz
Spain

Real Madrid have scuppered a significant deal for Barça.

Real Madrid have invoked contractual clauses to block a former player from joining Barcelona, after he left the club last summer.

Spanish newspaper AS reports that Víctor Muñoz has been one of the season’s standout surprises, a view reinforced by his recent call-up to the Spanish national team by manager Luis de la Fuente, underlining the form shown by the Real Madrid academy graduate while playing for Osasuna.

  • Full control of the deal

    She stressed that Real Madrid still holds the right of first refusal over Muñoz’s future, along with a buy-back clause and ownership of 50% of his economic rights if he is sold later.

    The club’s hierarchy has adopted a firm stance: it will not sanction a move to Barcelona, rumours of which have surfaced in recent weeks. Madrid is determined to retain control over the future of the international winger, who once trained in Barça’s academy.

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  • An unchanging policy

    Like many graduates of ‘La Fábrica’, Víctor Muñoz is subject to a three-season joint agreement with Real Madrid. Without the club’s consent, neither he nor Nico Paz, Jacobo nor any other player can unilaterally switch teams—a policy Real Madrid’s coaching staff and directors have enforced for the past five years, keeping full control with the club’s sporting management.

    Real Madrid is confident the deal with Osasuna is solid and insists the pacy winger will not end up at Barcelona.

    Sources have dismissed recent rumours linking him to the Catalan club, explaining that his recent change of agent was agreed months ago and does not signal a move to the Blaugrana.

    His new agency enjoys strong ties with both Barcelona and Real Madrid, but the switch was made months ago simply to improve his long-term career management, not as a stepping stone to any particular transfer.

    Read also: “Legitimate betrayal”: Barcelona plans to bring back the prodigal son and break Real Madrid’s stranglehold.

  • External interest

    Clubs from the Premier League and Serie A have begun enquiring about Muñoz’s situation, noting that his contract includes a €40 million release clause. However, Real Madrid can re-sign the forward this summer for €8 million, €9 million or €10 million in successive years.

    The young winger has earned two senior caps for Spain and is aiming to make the World Cup squad; he has started all of Villarreal’s La Liga matches this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

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