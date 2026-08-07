AFP
'A special player' - Monaco boss addresses Folarin Balogun transfer rumours after World Cup display
Luis desperate to keep Balogun
Monaco head coach Luis has publicly stated his strong desire to retain striker Balogun amid growing transfer interest. The 25-year-old United States international is expected to attract numerous suitors before the transfer window shuts. Balogun enjoyed a standout World Cup campaign, drawing attention for his impactful performances on the main stage.
His impressive displays for both club and country have put several European teams on high alert. Despite the looming transfer speculation, Monaco are determined to hold on to their key forward. Luis considers the American striker an essential part of his squad for the new season.
- Getty
Monaco manager praises 'special' striker
Addressing the media after Monaco's 1-0 pre-season friendly victory over Getafe on Thursday, Luis openly praised the former Reims frontman. The Brazilian head coach admitted that offers are almost guaranteed to arrive soon.
"He is one of our players. I know he’s going to receive a lot of offers given his last season and his World Cup performance," Luis explained, as quoted by MaxiFoot. "He’s a special player. You don’t find many players on the market with his attributes. If he stays, I’ll be really, really happy to have him with us."
High market value and long contract
Balogun's profile has soared following his productive form in Ligue 1 and his headline-making World Cup campaign. His tournament featured plenty of talking points, including a red card incident that was surprisingly rescinded.
Fortunately for Monaco, the Principality club holds significant leverage in any upcoming transfer negotiations. The American forward is tied down to a long-term deal at the Stade Louis II. His current contract with Monaco runs until June 2028. This long-term commitment gives the Ligue 1 club full control over his future as interest continues to mount.
- AFP
Monaco prepare for new season
Monaco will now focus on building momentum following their Thursday friendly win over Getafe. Luis remains eager to integrate Balogun fully into his tactical setup for the upcoming matches. The coming weeks will test Monaco's resolve as rival clubs weigh up official approaches for the 25-year-old forward. If Monaco manage to fend off interest, Luis will have one of the French top flight's most unique attacking talents at his disposal for the campaign ahead.
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