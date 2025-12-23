Getty
FIFA lift Al-Nassr's transfer ban in timely boost to Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League title charge
Naughty list: FIFA reveal transfer embargoes
On December 19, FIFA updated their list of clubs that are banned from completing transfer deals. Al-Nassr were included on that roll of shame. They have, however, earned the right to be removed from said chart in a matter of days.
With the January window about to swing open, as 2026 is welcomed in, fresh faces can be welcomed to Riyadh. That news will come as a relief to Ronaldo, with the Portuguese GOAT chasing down a domestic crown in Saudi Arabia.
Why were Al-Nassr stung with transfer ban?
The exact reason for Al-Nassr being stung with a ban has not officially been revealed, but Al Riyadhiya reports that they were punished due to an unpaid payment that forms part of the deal that lured Aymeric Laporte away from Manchester City in August 2023.
It is claimed that Premier League giants at the Etihad Stadium were due to receive an instalment of €9 million (£8m/$11m) on August 31. That did not arrive as planned, leading to action being taken against Al-Nassr.
A similar sanction was imposed back in July 2023, a matter of months after Ronaldo’s arrival in a stunning switch, with more financial irregularities forcing FIFA to step in. On that occasion, it was Nigerian winger Ahmed Musa’s move from Leicester in 2018 that fell under the microscope. It was discovered that performance-related bonuses of close to £390,000 had not changed hands as agreed. A ban was lifted after reparations of nearly €2m were paid.
Why ban has been lifted: Relief for title-chasing Ronaldo
Al-Nassr have wriggled their way out of another hole after showing “full compliance” with the rules drawn up by FIFA. Their latest transfer embargo was lifted just two days after being revealed.
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has stated on social media: “IFA verdict today confirms Al-Nassr’s full compliance with rules as the registration ban has been permanently lifted. The case is closed, key news for Al-Nassr ahead of 2026 plans for the club.”
Al-Nassr are not the only Saudi Pro League side to have been hit with sanctions. Domestic rivals Al-Riyadh, Al-Shabab and Al-Wehda all feature on the list of banned clubs. Those embargoes extend across three windows.
Ronaldo will be hoping those punishments play into his hands, with tangible success having been in short supply across his time in the Middle East. He did win the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.
No further additions to his CV at club level have been made since then, with frustration being endured in domestic and continental competition. He has, however, helped Al-Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League table in 2025-26.
They boast a faultless record through nine fixtures this season, with a four-point lead held over second-placed Al-Hilal. Al-Nassr will be in AFC Cup action against Al-Zawraa on Wednesday, before tackling Al-Akhdoud in the league on December 27.
Ronaldo targets: Goal and silverware bids for Portuguese GOAT
Ronaldo has registered 11 goals through 12 appearances in all competitions this season, with remarkable individual standards being maintained. He is already a back-to-back Saudi Pro League Golden Boot winner.
He has found the target on 110 occasions for Al-Nassr in total and continues to chase down 1,000 career strikes. A prominent role is still being filled with Portugal, as captain of his country, and he is expected to grace next summer’s World Cup alongside eternal rival Lionel Messi - who is a defending champion with Argentina.
Ronaldo will hope to head to that tournament with more silverware under his belt, with Al-Nassr in a position where more money can be spent at the turn of the year - as CR7 helps to dictate recruitment business at Al-Awwal Park.
