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FIFA launch disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA following racist incidents in Egypt friendly
Disciplinary action and Islamophobic chants
The world football governing body has decided to take firm action after "intolerable" anti-Muslim chants were heard throughout the encounter.
According to reports, the chant "the one who doesn't jump is a Muslim" was repeated on at least four occasions, prompting immediate condemnation from players and officials alike.
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal condemned the "ignorant" and "racist" perpetrators, despite the abuse not being specifically directed at him personally.
Local authorities have already been mobilised, with the Catalan police opening a probe into the events. The Spanish government has also escalated the matter to the Prosecutor's Office to determine if hate crime laws were breached. FIFA's investigation will focus on the RFEF's failure to maintain order and the delayed implementation of anti-racism protocols during the match.
- AFP
Delayed protocol and internal tension
Criticism has been levelled at the RFEF for their handling of the situation inside the stadium. Despite three separate instances of offensive chanting occurring during the first half, the anti-racism protocol was not activated until the half-time interval. Only then were messages displayed on the video scoreboards and announcements made over the public address system requesting fans to cease the abuse.
The atmosphere in the directors' box reportedly became extremely heated as the severity of the situation became clear. Berni Alvarez, the Catalan government's sports secretary, was so incensed by the lack of immediate action that he threatened to leave the stadium and even suggested the match should be suspended entirely.
The delay in following established FIFA guidelines regarding discriminatory behaviour is expected to be a key component of the disciplinary case.
A laundry list of offensive behaviour
The official match report compiled by the RFEF paints a grim picture of the evening's events at the RCDE Stadium. Beyond the Islamophobic slogans, fans also targeted Spain goalkeeper Joan Garcia with insults and directed political abuse toward Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Additionally, chants of "Spain is Catholic, not Muslim" were documented by observers, further highlighting the discriminatory nature of the crowd's behaviour.
Identifying the individuals involved may be possible, as tickets for the international friendly were issued on a nominative basis, requiring personal identification for purchase.
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A tough test before the World Cup
The friendly match between Spain and Egypt ended in a goalless draw, as both teams prepare for the World Cup. The European champions will be in Group H, where they will face Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.
Meanwhile, the Pharaohs, making their fourth World Cup appearance, are in Group G with Belgium, New Zealand and Iran.