FIFA clears Bergson da Silva and Brad Tapp for Malaysia ahead of inaugural ASEAN Cup clash with Indonesia

In defence, Tapp has been cleared via ancestry after verification confirmed he had never earned a senior cap for Australia. The 25-year-old, 183cm centre-back joined JDT from Australian outfit Central Coast Mariners during the summer 2026 transfer window and has featured in four of five league fixtures this term.

FAM confirmed the eligibility of both players after receiving formal verification from the governing body's relevant committee. In an official statement released on Sunday, the Malaysian FA stated: "FAM would like to inform that FIFA has confirmed that two JDT players, Bergson and Tapp, are eligible to represent the Malaysian national team. FAM received the confirmation after FIFA completed its review of the eligibility status of both players in accordance with stipulated rules and regulations."