Fenerbahce coached rushed to hospital with 'serious infection', Turkish giants confirm

Reports later confirmed by the Turkish club said that Fenerbahce head coach Tedesco has faced a significant health scare. The 40-year-old tactician was admitted to the hospital earlier this week after contracting a severe respiratory illness. This sudden and immediate hospitalisation understandably caused widespread concern among the global football community and the passionate Fenerbahce fanbase.

It has since been revealed that the underlying cause of this alarming medical situation was a sudden bout of pneumonia. Fortunately, after receiving urgent medical attention and care, the former Schalke and RB Leipzig manager has been discharged. He is now continuing his necessary recovery process from the comfort of his own residence in Istanbul, though he remains completely unavailable for immediate first-team duties while his treatment is ongoing.