King Dimarco! Inter star crowned Serie A king but admits contract concern

Dimarco expressed immense gratitude upon receiving the award, outlining his desire to continue improving his offensive output for the Nerazzurri.

"Receiving an award like this is unique," Dimarco stated. "Last year I set the assist record, and this season I want to improve even further."

Captain Lautaro Martinez also accepted accolades from his fellow professionals. "It is always an honour to receive votes from colleagues," Lautaro said. "We have a great group and had a fantastic season."