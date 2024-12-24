'Give him affection!' - Fede Valverde explains how to get Kylian Mbappe firing and says Real Madrid star is 'one of the best in the world' K. Mbappe Real Madrid F. Valverde Transfers LaLiga

Fede Valverde revealed Kylian Mbappe must be shown "affection" to reach his maximum while calling the Real Madrid star "one of the best in the world".