'We have to fear everyone!' - Warren Zaire-Emery tells PSG 'small mistakes' will decide Champions League final against Arsenal

Zaire-Emery has warned his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates that they cannot afford a single lapse in concentration when they walk out at the Puskas Arena on May 30. The French international, who has been a standout performer for Luis Enrique this season while often filling in at right-back, is fully aware of the threat posed by Mikel Arteta’s Gunners.

"I think that at this level, we have to fear everyone," Zaire-Emery told reporters at the PSG Campus. "They have a very strong team, we've seen it, they are Premier League champions. We'll have to be focused and minimize all the small mistakes. That's what will make the difference."