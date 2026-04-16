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FC Bayern News: Newcastle United is reportedly holding out for a club-record transfer fee for Anthony Gordon

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FC Bayern could be set to splash out on a club-record transfer for Anthony Gordon. Joshua Kimmich has revealed he hopes his young son was allowed to stay up and watch the clash with Real Madrid. The latest FCB news and rumours.

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  • ANTHONY GORDON NEWCASTLE Getty Images

    FC Bayern News: Newcastle United is reportedly holding out for a colossal transfer fee for Anthony Gordon.

    FC Bayern are optimistic about signing Anthony Gordon this summer, though the German champions will need to pay a transfer fee that would set a new club record. According to the BBC, Newcastle United are open to offers for the 25-year-old. Yet serious talks with the Magpies—who can still call on Gordon for four more years—will only begin if a club meets the 80 million euro asking price. That figure would make Gordon the second-most-expensive signing in Bayern history, behind Lucas Hernández and just after Harry Kane (95 million).

    Bayern’s advantage, according to the BBC, is that Gordon knows the German record champions highly value his abilities and is therefore open to a move to the Bundesliga—another reason insiders rate the chances of a transfer to FCB as quite good.

    Sky reports that Bayern are holding “very concrete” talks with Gordon’s camp, seeking a left-wing option to challenge Luis Diaz while also capable of supporting Kane up front. The pacy winger, renowned for his dribbling, is seen as the “absolute top choice” to reinforce Bayern’s attack.

    Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has since backed up that timeline, adding that the Magpies must sell at least one star this summer to balance their books and stay FFP-compliant. While Gordon is in demand, fellow midfielders Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes also have plenty of suitors.

    However, Bayern are not alone: Romano claims several Premier League suitors are also tracking the England international, with Arsenal among them. The Sun claims Arsenal are ready to pay up to €90m, though Bayern are unlikely to match that given Luis Díaz’s strong form. Sky nonetheless reports that the club are prepared to spend around €70m.

    Yet Bayern’s recent transfer strategy has trended toward filling backup spots with home-grown talents or returning loanees to strengthen youth development. Coach Vincent Kompany has already given several academy graduates more first-team minutes than last season, and is reported to have called Noel Aseko to discuss a potential senior role from next summer.

    Aseko has spent just under 18 months on loan at Hannover 96, where he has established himself as a central midfield mainstay for the promotion contenders. Hannover initially activated its purchase option, but Bayern then exercised a buy-back clause to bring the 21-year-old back to Munich. Upon his return, Aseko could slot into the midfield vacancy left by Leon Goretzka’s departure.

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  • FC Bayern News: Could the Real Madrid drama delay Kimmich’s son starting school?

    Bayern Munich captain Joshua Kimmich admitted the thrilling 4–3 (2–3) Champions League victory over Real Madrid had left him spent. “It was incredibly dramatic,” he told DAZN after the tie. Grinning, the Germany international hoped his wife Lina had let their young son stay up to watch the drama unfold.

    “It was worth watching until the very end. I hope all the kids in Germany were allowed to stay up a little later,” said Kimmich after reaching the semi-finals. “I hope my wife let my son watch a bit longer.” He even joked that his son might be allowed to start school on Thursday “only in the third period”.

    Bayern will now face reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the last four. “The two best teams in Europe right now meet in the semi-finals,” Kimmich said of the 28 April and 6 May fixtures, adding that PSG are “in pretty good form. You have to say, they always hit form at crunch time. I’m definitely looking forward to both games.”

    Source: SID

  • FC Bayern, News: Serious injury ends top prospect’s season

    Guido Della Rovere will miss the final stretch of the season with FC Bayern Munich’s U23s. The 18-year-old prospect, who joined Bayern from Cremonese in 2024, sustained a thigh tendon injury during the 1–2 defeat to Würzburger Kickers and will not feature again this term.

    He has been named in the first-team matchday squad once this season, sitting on the bench for the 4-0 win over Union Berlin in mid-March while Maycon Cardozo and Erblin Osmani made their Bundesliga debuts.

    With ten assists in the Regionalliga Süd, he leads the club’s second string in that category and has chipped in four goals of his own, plus two more in four Youth League outings. His contract with FC Bayern runs until 2027.

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  • FC Bayern Fixtures: An overview of the club’s upcoming matches.

    DateTimeMatch
    Sunday, 19 April5:30 pmFC Bayern vs VfB Stuttgart (Bundesliga)
    Wednesday, 22 April8:45 pmBayer Leverkusen v FC Bayern (DFB Cup)
    Saturday, 25 April3:30 p.m.Mainz 05 v FC Bayern (Bundesliga)
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