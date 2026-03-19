FC Bayern Munich, News and Rumours: Unexpected DFB call-up! FCB star reportedly receives a surprise invitation from Julian Nagelsmann

National team manager Julian Nagelsmann has, somewhat surprisingly, named Bayern Munich goalkeeper Jonas Urbig in the squad for the upcoming international matches at the end of March.

According to matching reports from Sky and Bild, Urbig is set to be included in the German senior national team squad for the first time. Nagelsmann will officially announce his squad on Thursday afternoon (2 pm).

Although Urbig was unable to confirm the news – which is very welcome for him – on Wednesday evening following the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atalanta Bergamo, he did at least hint at his first call-up: “I haven’t checked my mobile yet. I was told something earlier, but I haven’t looked yet,” Urbig said when asked by DAZN.

Bayern’s sporting director Max Eberl explained that the 22-year-old had more than earned a nomination thanks to his recent strong performances: “If Julian is nominated tomorrow and names like that appear, then we’ll be delighted. I don’t even know who said it from our side, but: if you put in performances like that at FC Bayern Munich, the national team isn’t far off.”

Urbig is likely to take on the role of third-choice goalkeeper for the DFB, behind first-choice keeper Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim) and second-choice Alexander Nübel (VfB Stuttgart). Augsburg’s Finn Dahmen, whom Nagelsmann had recently named as third-choice keeper for three consecutive matches, is reportedly only to be included on standby this time.

Urbig is Bayern’s number two behind Manuel Neuer, but has recently been playing frequently due to injury problems affecting the former German national goalkeeper. The 22-year-old has used these appearances to impress Nagelsmann. Across all competitions, Urbig – who has played a total of 22 international youth matches for Germany from U17 to U21 level – has made 13 appearances so far this season.

Alongside Urbig, another Bayern professional, the highly-rated Lennart Karl, is also set to make his debut for the DFB squad. Germany face Switzerland in Basel on 27 March, before taking on Ghana in a friendly in Stuttgart three days later.