Jochen Tittmar

Translated by

FC Bayern Munich, news and rumours: "I've never experienced anything like it!" Joshua Kimmich is deeply impressed by FCB opponents Atalanta

Joshua Kimmich expresses his astonishment at the Bergamo fans. FC Bayern supporters are provoked by their arch-rivals in Munich. News and rumours about FCB.

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Atalanta impressed Joshua Kimmich

    Following the 6-1 victory in the Champions League at Atalanta Bergamo, Joshua Kimmich was not only delighted with the clear win, but also amazed by the Italian fans.

    "The way we did it was impressive. We knew we could really hurt them," Kimmich told Prime Video after the match. "We also knew that the atmosphere here would be great. You can see that now: I've never experienced us winning 6-1 anywhere and the fans still cheering their team on after the match. That's remarkable and speaks volumes about the fans and the atmosphere."

    Bergamo were already 3-0 down against Bayern at half-time, and after 67 minutes it was 6-0. Nevertheless, the spectators did not go home early, but cheered on their team after the final whistle despite the heavy defeat.

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Lions fans provoke with poster campaign

    The morning after the local elections, an unusual sight greeted residents of Munich's Giesing and Harlaching districts: numerous election posters had suddenly been covered up. However, they had not been replaced with political advertising, but with a mocking motif targeting FC Bayern.

    The posters bore the slogan: "We say YES to improving the cityscape!" They showed a large, hairy lion in blue sports trousers and matching trainers standing at a beer table with a full beer mug. Underneath was the saying: "A real Munich resident is always a Sechzger!" In standard German: A real Munich resident is always a supporter of 1860.

    The motif also included a dig at the city rivals: under the table, next to an empty beer mug, lay a Bayern fan with a red and white scarf. Apparently, the motto was that even one litre of beer was too much for a "Red".

    Supporters from the active fan scene of TSV 1860 are suspected to be behind the campaign. Posters are said to have been stuck over election advertising, especially around the Grünwalder Stadium and along the path to the Bayern training ground on Säbener Straße.

    The campaign is part of a months-long war of words between the two fan camps. New graffiti keeps appearing on walls, building facades and electrical boxes, and the other ultras' graffiti is often painted over immediately. Such turf wars can also be observed in the park on the hill behind the record champions' training grounds on Säbener Straße.

    Many supporters of the Bundesliga club felt that the action took place so close to FC Bayern's club headquarters was a provocation. The locations of the two Munich clubs are only about 700 metres apart in the Giesing district, which is why there have been repeated counter-actions in the past.

    Recently, local residents have also complained to the police about the numerous graffiti. The phrase "cityscape beautification" on the Löwen posters is therefore likely to be an ironic allusion to this. One thing is certain, however: covering election posters is legally considered damage to property and could therefore once again occupy the police.

    FC Bayern Munich, News: Lothar Matthäus discusses the decision regarding Manuel Neuer

    Manuel Neuer's future at FC Bayern remains uncertain. It has not yet been decided whether the goalkeeper will end his career after the season or extend his expiring contract in Munich once again. Record international Lothar Matthäus has now commented on the 39-year-old's situation and suggested possible scenarios.

    "That's entirely up to him to decide. He knows his body. He knows what he wants. Does he want more time for his family now, or does he want to add another year?" Matthäus said on Sky90.

    In the opinion of the former world footballer, Neuer could well have played another year at the highest level – provided he had not suffered so many injuries in recent months.

    In fact, however, the veteran has been repeatedly sidelined recently. In the latest 4-1 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach, for example, he suffered a torn muscle fibre in his left calf. It was precisely because of such an injury that the soon-to-be 40-year-old had already been forced to take a break since mid-February. 

    "It's not just the two torn muscles in the last three weeks, it's his medical record over the last four or five years," Matthäus pointed out: "It wasn't just a skiing accident, there were other, longer-term injuries, and those naturally leave their mark."

    Against this backdrop, the current TV expert assumes that both Neuer himself and those responsible at FC Bayern are carefully weighing up their options. After all, the goalkeeper has a very lucrative contract with the record champions, which, according to Matthäus, is "well over 20 million" euros. 

    At the same time, he noted: "Bayern naturally wants to scale back a little in this area." Matthäus expects clarity soon: "I believe they have a very good relationship and will sit down together in the next few weeks to decide on his future."

    It is also possible that the rest of the season will influence the decision. "If you win the treble this year, it would of course be a nice end to Manuel Neuer's career," said Matthäus.

0