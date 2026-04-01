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Tobias Empl

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FC Bayern made a fortune thanks to Kompany: one of Hasan Salihamidzic’s biggest transfer coups is increasingly turning out to be a flop

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He got off to an absolutely dream start at FC Bayern. Since then, however, Joshua Zirkzee’s career has been very up and down. He is now increasingly turning into a flop, whilst his sale was arguably one of the biggest coups of the Salihamidzic era at the record champions.

You couldn’t ask for a better start to a professional career: When Joshua Zirkzee made his debut for FC Bayern’s first team on 19 December 2019 at the age of just 18, he needed only a short time to get into his stride: 104 seconds after coming on as a substitute for Philippe Coutinho, he scored the crucial goal to make it 2–1 against SC Freiburg with his very first touch of the ball. In the end, Munich went on to win 3-1 and the young Dutchman was named man of the match.

Just three days later against VfL Wolfsburg, history repeated itself: once again Bayern needed a goal, once again manager Hansi Flick brought on the youngster for Coutinho in the closing stages – and once again Zirkzee scored the winning goal for FCB with his first touch, this time securing a 2-0 victory. "It’s just brilliant to watch," enthuses teammate David Alaba. Zirkzee is suddenly the talk of the town, and many believe that FC Bayern already have Robert Lewandowski’s successor in their ranks.

  • Just under six and a half years later, Zirkzee has not fulfilled that promise – nor has he found footballing success elsewhere. The Dutchman, now almost 25, may have made what was supposed to be a major career leap by moving to Manchester United in 2024, but he has been oscillating between the starting line-up and the substitutes’ bench. This season, however, the balance has been tipping ever more clearly towards the substitutes’ bench.

    Since Ruben Amorim’s dismissal and the appointment of manager Michael Carrick in January, the already difficult situation for the six-time international has deteriorated further. Since then, he has managed a total of just 28 minutes of playing time across ten Premier League matches, failing to score or provide an assist.

    And at present, there is little to suggest that this is likely to change before the end of the season. After all, in those ten matches, Man United have picked up an impressive 23 points and, sitting third in the table, are back on course for Champions League qualification for the first time since 2023. Carrick has found his core squad, and his rivals Benjamin Sesko (five goals), Bryan Mbeumo (three goals, two assists) and Matheus Cunha (three goals, three assists) are delivering consistently under the new manager.



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    "Joshua is the sort of person who sometimes only jumps as high as he absolutely has to"

    Zirkzee’s biggest problem: he lacks the effectiveness required of a top-level attacking player. Although his dream start at the German record champions suggested otherwise, on closer inspection there were already cause for concern back then. For in the third-tier side, for whom Zirkzee was still mainly playing at that time, he had failed to score in 13 league appearances leading up to his professional debut, having set up just two goals.

    Even immediately after his fairytale debut, things did not continue as hoped for him. In the treble-winning season, which was temporarily interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, he did score twice more for the first team, but no longer played a major role. He did not feature in the Champions League final tournament in Portugal.

    As early as spring 2020, Jochen Sauer – then head of FC Bayern’s youth academy and the driving force behind the signing of the talent from Feyenoord Rotterdam’s youth ranks in 2017 – had warned kicker: “Joshua is sometimes the sort of player who only jumps as high as he absolutely has to.” He still needs to develop a greater "hunger and the will to work hard and force the goal", and the player also needs to be "taken out of his comfort zone from time to time".

  • Hansi Flick publicly criticised Zirkzee's attitude

    When he continued to feature only sporadically under Flick the following season, the Bayern coach at the time also criticised him publicly. “Talent alone isn’t always enough,” said Flick, who preferred to rely on veteran Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as Lewandowski’s replacement, sounding almost as stern as Hermann Gerland. He added: “He has the quality to play in the Bundesliga; we’re all convinced of that. But it’s also a bit about mentality, attitude, and the unconditional will to show what you’re capable of.”

    Zirkzee’s time in Munich did not turn into a success story. He was initially loaned out to Italian top-flight side Parma Calcio in the winter. There, he initially failed to secure a regular place in the starting line-up, then suffered an injury as well, making just four appearances in total, and his team were relegated from Serie A at the end of the season, finishing bottom of the table by a wide margin.

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    Under Vincent Kompany, Zirkzee makes his breakthrough

    However, the 1.93-metre-tall striker proved that he certainly possesses exceptional qualities during his next loan spell. At RSC Anderlecht, he found a manager in the 2021/22 season who put his full faith in him. His name: Vincent Kompany. At Anderlecht, Zirkzee was a first-choice centre-forward from the outset and enjoyed his best season to date in terms of statistics: he featured in 47 of a possible 48 matches and recorded 31 goals and assists (18 goals, 13 assists).

    Following Kompany’s appointment as Bayern coach, Zirkzee raved about his mentor in an interview with the English Mirror: “Kompany was the manager who explained so much to me about the game and the little details. The year under him was very important for my development – and he also made sure I played the whole time.”

    However, the Belgian was not always satisfied with the young striker’s attitude and body language, as can be seen in an angry video that went viral when Kompany took up his post.

  • The sell-on clause brings FC Bayern a lot of money

    Despite his strong season in Belgium, Bayern’s new manager Julian Nagelsmann did not select Zirkzee either. The Munich club sold him to FC Bologna in 2022 for €8.5 million; according to Sky, a further €1 million is to be added for every 25 matches he plays. In addition, Bayern secured a buy-back option and a lucrative resale clause.

    From a financial perspective, this was a sound deal. After initial teething troubles, Zirkzee impressed in Bologna, at times winning the adulation of the Italian press, and even helped his team achieve a sensational qualification for the Champions League in 2024.

    Man United, not exactly known for being bargain hunters, subsequently paid a hefty €42.5 million for his signing – half of which went to Munich. As a result, the Dutchman, who had originally been signed for a training compensation fee of €100,000, brought Bayern Munich a total of over €30 million in transfer fees. Because the then sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic insisted on a substantial share of the proceeds from Zirkzee’s sale, this transfer is still regarded today as one of his greatest coups.

    “Brazzo” always keeps “an eye on the economic conditions,” praised President Herbert Hainer. “Hasan gets top marks for the signings – and a gold star for the sales,” said record-breaking international Lothar Matthäus at the time.

  • Germany v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League 2024/25 League A Group A3Getty Images Sport

    Zirkzee should leave Manchester to get his career back on track

    Financially, the transfer is likely to have been worthwhile for Zirkzee himself, but not from a sporting perspective. Under three different managers (Erik ten Hag, Amorim, Carrick), he failed to establish himself despite the odd moment of brilliance. His lack of effectiveness continues to be a problem. He scored seven goals across all competitions for United in his debut season, adding just two more in the current campaign. He has now scored 45 goals in his entire professional career.

    Critics of his move to the Premier League, who feel he lacks a certain dynamism, can see their views vindicated. A move in the summer is likely, despite a contract running until 2029.

    A return to Munich, where the role as Harry Kane’s backup is expected to become vacant this summer, would hold a certain appeal due to the reunion with his former mentor Kompany. A move to Italy is far more likely, where Zirkzee has enjoyed a very good reputation since his time at Bologna and would have better prospects of securing a starting place.

    Rumours of a move to AS Roma and Juventus, who are currently competing for Champions League qualification, had already been circulating in the winter. AC Milan and city rivals Inter have also been mentioned.

    In Serie A, the Dutchman could reignite his recently stagnating career and put himself back in contention for the national team. The 2024 European Championship participant has not been selected for the national side for almost a year and a half.

  • Joshua Zirkzee: The milestones of his career


    Club

    Period

    Matches

    Goals

    Assists

    FC Bayern

    2019–2021

    17

    4

    1

    Parma Calcio

    2021

    4

    0

    0

    RSC Anderlecht

    2021–2022

    47

    18

    13

    FC Bologna

    2022–2024

    58

    14

    9

    Manchester United

    2024–present

    69

    9

    4