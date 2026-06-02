'I'd be one of the favourites' - Harry Kane opens up on Ballon d'Or battle as England star identifies his main rivals for top award

Kane has enjoyed arguably the greatest campaign of his entire career as he approaches his 33rd birthday. The prolific forward finished as the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 36 goals in just 31 matches. Furthermore, he successfully claimed the European Golden Shoe for the second time in three years and secured three collective trophies.

Bayern Munich have undoubtedly benefited from his incredible output this term. Speaking in a recent interview with L'Equipe, the striker opened up about how these outstanding accomplishments naturally lead him to dream about claiming the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded on October 26 in London.