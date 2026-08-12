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Fantasy Premier League 2026/27: FPL tips, best players, new features & how to sign up

Fantasy Football

Find out the best players, budget picks, new features and expert tips you need to build a winning squad before Gameweek 1.

The new Premier League season is almost here - and that means millions of Fantasy Premier League managers are getting ready to pick their squads for another season of FPL.

Sign up for FPL and build your 2026-27 squad now Sign up now

Whether you are a seasoned manager looking to win your mini-league or are playing Fantasy Premier League for the first time, getting your squad right before Gameweek 1 is crucial.

The Fantasy Premier League 2026/27 game is now live, with managers given a £100 million budget to build a 15-player squad and compete against friends, colleagues and millions of players around the world.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about FPL 2026/27, including the best players, budget picks, new features and tips ahead of Gameweek 1.


  • Martin Odegaard Arsenal Premier League trophy 2025-26Getty

    When does Fantasy Premier League 2026/27 start?

    The 2026/27 Fantasy Premier League season begins alongside the new Premier League campaign on Friday, August 21, 2026.

    Arsenal host newly promoted Coventry City in the opening fixture, with the first Gameweek deadline arriving before the opening match.

    That gives FPL managers plenty of time to assess pre-season form, monitor injuries and transfers, study the opening fixtures and decide which players are worth investing in.

    The important thing is not to rush your first draft. With unlimited transfers available before the first deadline, there is still time to make changes as more information emerges.

  • What are the new Fantasy Premier League features for 2026/27?

    There are several new Fantasy Premier League features for the 2026/27 season designed to give managers more information and make the game easier to navigate.

    One of the biggest additions is a new Price Change Predictor, which tracks transfer activity and provides an indication of players who could rise or fall in price.

    Mini-league standings will also update in real time during matches, while projected bonus points will be added after 20 minutes and adjusted throughout the game.

    There are also improved squad views across the Pick Team, Points and Transfers pages, making it easier to see upcoming fixtures, ownership levels and Fixture Difficulty Ratings.

    New managers can also receive help when creating their initial squad, with FPL offering a selection process based on their preferences.

    For returning managers, meanwhile, there is now the opportunity to compare your FPL career record with other managers around the world.

    Sign up for FPL and build your 2026-27 squad now Sign up now


  • How much is the Fantasy Premier League budget in 2026/27?

    Every FPL manager has a £100m budget to spend on a squad of 15 players.

    That squad must consist of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards.

    The challenge is finding the right balance between premium players and cheaper options who can deliver points without eating into your budget.

    And that could be particularly difficult this season, with some of the Premier League's biggest stars receiving significant price increases.

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  • Bruno Fernandes Manchester Unitedgetty

    Who are the best FPL players to pick for 2026/27?

    There is no guaranteed formula for success in FPL, but identifying players with the right combination of form, fixtures, minutes and attacking potential is a good place to start.

    The likes of Erling Haaland and Bruno Fernandes are among the most obvious premium options, while there are also plenty of cheaper players who could provide the value needed to build a balanced squad.

    Here are some of the key names to consider before Gameweek 1.

    Erling Haaland - £15.5m

    The most expensive player in Fantasy Premier League history is also one of the hardest to ignore.

    Haaland has been priced at £15.5m for 2026/27 following another hugely productive campaign.

    The Manchester City striker scored 27 Premier League goals and supplied eight assists last season, finishing with 239 FPL points – more than any other player.

    His price means selecting Haaland will require sacrifices elsewhere, but his consistency makes him one of the leading captaincy options for the opening weeks.

    Bruno Fernandes - £12.0m

    Fernandes finished second among all FPL players last season after registering 235 points.

    The Manchester United midfielder scored nine goals and provided 24 assists, making him one of the most reliable attacking midfielders in the game.

    His £12m price tag is substantial, but United's early fixtures could make Fernandes an attractive option for managers looking for a premium midfielder.

    Gabriel - £8.0m

    Arsenal defender Gabriel is another premium option worth considering.

    He finished last season with more than 200 FPL points and combines Arsenal's defensive strength with a genuine threat from set pieces.

    At £8m, however, he represents a significant investment in defence, so managers will need to decide whether his potential points justify taking money away from their midfield and forward lines.

    Sign up for FPL and build your 2026-27 squad now Sign up now


  • Who are the best FPL budget picks for 2026/27?

    Finding budget players is one of the most important parts of building a successful FPL squad.

    Spending your entire £100m on premium stars is impossible, meaning managers need cheaper players who can regularly contribute points.

    One player to watch is Jack Hinshelwood (£6.0m).

    The Brighton midfielder ended last season strongly, starting each of the club's final 13 matches and registering three goals and three assists.

    His underlying numbers were also encouraging, ranking highly among Brighton players for shots, shots in the box and big chances during that run.

    The promoted clubs could also provide some interesting budget options, with their defenders priced at just £4m.

    Those players could prove particularly useful for managers trying to fit multiple premium assets into their squads.

  • Yoane Wissa Newcastle 2025-26 goalGetty

    Which teams have the best FPL fixtures in 2026/27?

    Fixtures are another major consideration when building your first FPL team.

    The Fixture Difficulty Ratings can help managers identify clubs with favourable runs, although they should be used alongside form, team news and expected minutes.

    Manchester United stand out among the teams with appealing early fixtures, while Everton and Newcastle United also have favourable spells during the opening weeks.

    However, a favourable fixture does not automatically make a player a good FPL pick.

    A £6m midfielder playing 90 minutes in an average team could still be a better option than a £9m player who is struggling for minutes, which is why combining fixture data with player statistics is so important.

    Sign up for FPL and build your 2026-27 squad now Sign up now


  • What are the FPL chips for 2026/27?

    Fantasy Premier League managers will once again have access to four types of chips:

    • Wildcard
    • Free Hit
    • Triple Captain
    • Bench Boost

    Each chip is available twice during the season, with one set available during the first half of the campaign and another in the second half.

    The first set must be used before the Gameweek 19 deadline.

    Choosing when to use your chips can have a major impact on your overall rank, particularly when Blank and Double Gameweeks arrive later in the season.

    There is no need to use them simply because they are available, so patience can pay off.

  • How to sign up for Fantasy Premier League 2026/27

    Ready to start playing?

    Signing up for Fantasy Premier League is free, and once your account is set up, you can begin building your squad for the new season.

    You can also create or join mini-leagues, allowing you to compete against friends, family and colleagues throughout the campaign.

    The first deadline is approaching – so it is time to start making those big decisions.

    Sign up for FPL and build your 2026-27 squad now Sign up now