Getty Images Sport
Facundo Mura turns down River Plate, reportedly set to join Lionel Messi's Inter Miami until 2029
- Getty Images Sport
Joining MLS
According to CL Merlo, River had a last-minute attempt to lure Mura to stay with a long-term contract. The player asked for time to assess his options, as negotiations with Inter Miami had briefly stalled due to differences over contractual terms. Once the MLS side returned with an improved offer, the decision was made. He is joining the club on a free transfer.
- Getty Images Sport
Success in Argentina
Mura departs Racing after a successful four-year spell in Avellaneda, where he lifted the Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Trofeo de Campeones, and Supercopa Internacional. Across nearly 150 appearances, he contributed both defensively and in attack, scoring 12 goals and registering 15 assists.
- Getty Images Sport
Inter Miami's growing Argentine contigent
The move represents Mura’s first experience outside Argentina, following earlier stints at Estudiantes and Colón. At Inter Miami, he will join the reigning MLS champions and reunite with a large Argentine group that includes Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Tomás Avilés and Gonzalo Luján, among others.
- Getty Images Sport
Filling the gap left by recent departures.
The 26-year-old right-back will arrive in the United States to fill the vacancy left by Marcelo Weigandt, who returned to Boca Juniors after the end of his loan spell with the Florida-based side.
Advertisement