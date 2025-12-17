AFP
Fabio Silva giving up on Borussia Dortmund dream already as ex-Wolves star opens January transfer talks with Betis while Serie A giants consider move
Fabio Silva already on the move
The "Yellow Wall" was supposed to be the backdrop for Silva's long-awaited redemption. After years of nomadic loan spells and unfulfilled potential at Wolves, his permanent transfer to Dortmund in August was heralded as the fresh start the 23-year-old desperately needed. Yet, less than five months later, that dream has soured into a familiar tale of frustration and bench-warming. According to reports surfacing from Switzerland, the striker is already packing his bags, with Real Betis leading the race to offer him an escape route, though looming interest from Serie A could yet hijack the deal.
Advanced talks with Real Betis
Sky Sport Switzerland claims that Silva’s representatives are in "advanced talks" with Real Betis regarding a loan move for the remainder of the season. The Seville-based club, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, are crying out for reinforcements in the final third and view Silva as the ideal profile to revitalise their attack.
The proposed deal structure involves an initial six-month loan, but crucial to the negotiations is the inclusion of a purchase option. Betis are reportedly keen to secure a clause that would allow them to make the move permanent in the summer of 2026, should Silva rediscover the form that made him a hit at Las Palmas last season. For Dortmund, who invested heavily in the player just months ago, a loan with an obligation or option to buy represents a quick way to cut their losses on a transfer that simply hasn't worked out.
The Dortmund misfire
Since his arrival at Signal Iduna Park, the Portuguese forward has been reduced to a peripheral figure. He suffered an injury shortly after his arrival, resulting in him missing the first three weeks of the Bundesliga campaign. Since then he has managed just a single goal in 15 appearances across all competitions, a damning return for a player brought in to challenge for a starting spot. Crucially, the vast majority of these outings have been fleeting cameos from the substitutes' bench, making just one start in the Bundesliga and clocking up less than 120 minutes of playing time.
Head coach Niko Kovac has evidently struggled to find a role for Silva in his system. The presence of Serhou Guirassy combined with the tactical demands of the Bundesliga has left Silva isolated. Reports suggest he feels misled about the amount of game time he would be afforded, leading to a breakdown in trust that has accelerated his desire to exit.
Serie A giants circling
While Betis appear to be in the driving seat, the situation is fluid, and the Italian press are reporting significant interest from Serie A. Roma, who have tracked Silva since his Porto days, are reportedly considering reviving their interest. The Giallorossi are in the market for a dynamic forward to complement their attack, and Silva’s technical ability is admired by the hierarchy at the Stadio Olimpico.
AC Milan and Juventus are also said to be monitoring developments. With Juventus recently losing Dusan Vlahovic to injury, the Turin giants are scouring the market for emergency cover. Silva’s availability on loan makes him an attractive, low-risk option for a club looking to plug a gap without committing to a massive transfer fee mid-season.
Driving Silva’s urgency is the looming spectre of the 2026 World Cup. The forward is desperate to force his way into Roberto Martínez’s Portugal squad for the tournament in North America. He knows that another six months of stagnation on the Dortmund bench would effectively end his chances of boarding the plane.
His successful loan spell at Las Palmas, where he scored ten La Liga goals, proved he can cut it at the highest level when given consistent minutes. He is banking on a return to Spain - or a fresh start in Italy - to provide the platform he needs to remind the world, and his national team manager, of his talent.
