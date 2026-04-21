Goal.com
Live
FBL-EURO-2012-ENG-MONTENEGROAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Fabio Capello claims 'tired' England play with 'fear' at major tournaments as he sends warning to Thomas Tuchel

England
World Cup
F. Capello

Former England manager Fabio Capello has issued a stern warning to Thomas Tuchel regarding the psychological and physical hurdles facing the Three Lions ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Italian suggests that Tuchel must urgently address a deep-seated culture of "fear" and fatigue if England are to compete for the trophy in North America.

  • Former boss identifies familiar failings

    Capello, who managed England between 2007 and 2012, has raised concerns about the national team's mental resilience under the pressure of major tournaments. Drawing from his experience during the 2010 World Cup, where his side struggled for goals before a last-16 exit, the 79-year-old noted that English players often arrive at finals exhausted. Despite a perfect qualifying campaign under Tuchel, Capello remains wary following recent underwhelming friendly results against Uruguay and Japan.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EURO-2012-WAL-ENGAFP

    Tuchel urged to break the cycle

    The Italian believes the technical quality of the squad is frequently undermined by the lack of a winter break and a debilitating lack of confidence in high-stakes moments. Capello pointed to past failures as evidence of a recurring pattern that the current coaching staff must dismantle before the summer.

    Speaking to BBC Sport about the primary challenges facing Tuchel, Capello said: "This is the problem for England. They are tired and they fear. The manager, he has to cancel these two things."

  • Ghost of Euro 2020

    To illustrate his point, Capello referenced the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, where England failed to capitalise on an early advantage against his native Italy. He argued that the tendency to retreat into a defensive shell is a direct symptom of the psychological weight associated with the national jersey.

    He added: "I remember the game against Italy. They are winning after 10-15 minutes and after they don't play. They play with fear."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • England v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Tournament path ahead

    England are set to face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group L during the upcoming World Cup in North America. Tuchel’s side will kick off their tournament against Croatia on June 17 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After a draw and a defeat in their March fixtures, the Three Lions must now focus on managing player fatigue during the final weeks of the domestic season to ensure they arrive at the tournament in peak condition.