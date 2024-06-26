FA sensationally urged to SACK Gareth Southgate before England's last-16 tie at Euro 2024 as former Premier League boss tipped to 'jump on plane tomorrow morning' and replace him EnglandGareth SouthgateEngland vs SloveniaSloveniaEuropean Championship

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys has urged the FA to part ways with Gareth Southgate before England's round of 16 clash.