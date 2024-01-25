FA to launch investigation into tragic death of Sheffield United women's player Maddy Cusack after family provided new information - despite inquest clearing club of any wrongdoing

FA to launch investigation into tragic death of Sheffield United women's player Maddy Cusack after family provided new information - despite inquest clearing club of any wrongdoingRichard MillsGettyMadeleine CusackSheffield UnitedWomen's footballThe Football Association has launched an investigation into the death of Sheffield United's Maddy Cusack following new evidence from her family. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCusack died at home last SeptemberSheffield Utd cleared of wrongdoingFA launches new investigation