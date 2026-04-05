FA Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea face Leeds at Wembley as Championship giant-killers Southampton take on Man City

The headline fixture of the semi-final draw sees Chelsea pitted against Leeds United in a clash that evokes memories of one of English football's most storied rivalries. Leeds booked their place in the final four following a chaotic quarter-final encounter against West Ham United at the London Stadium, which culminated in a dramatic penalty shootout victory.

The draw was conducted live following that match, with the fate of four remaining contenders being determined. For Leeds, the trip to Wembley represents a significant milestone in their recent history, while Chelsea will be looking to reassert their dominance in a competition they have won eight times previously.



