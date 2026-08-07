Getty
FA bans solid perimeter walls around pitches following tragic death of former Arsenal youth player Billy Vigar
Safety review triggers major regulation change
The Football Association has taken the decisive step of banning solid perimeter walls across several tiers of the English game. This move follows a rigorous safety review launched after the heartbreaking death of Vigar. The 21-year-old, who previously spent time in the prestigious Arsenal academy, passed away after sustaining a 'significant brain injury' while playing for Chichester City against Wingate and Finchley in September 2025.
The review was conducted by independent health and safety experts ahead of the 2026-27 season. In a move designed to prevent similar tragedies, the review stated that it 'no longer permits solid brick, breeze block or concrete barriers around pitches across the National League system for men [steps 1-6], and the Women's National League [tiers 3-4].'
- Getty Images
Immediate removal of hazardous barriers
Clubs across the country must now prepare for significant infrastructure changes to meet the new safety criteria. In a formal statement addressing the new regulations, the FA said: 'Any existing solid brick, breeze block or concrete barriers must be removed as soon as reasonably practicable, or covered with suitable protection if they cannot be removed for structural reasons.'
Despite the urgency of the ruling, the FA has confirmed that matches at affected grounds can continue for the time being. This is provided that clubs can demonstrate they are assessing 'the safety of their pitch perimeter barriers on an ongoing basis' and have a clear plan to implement the necessary changes 'within a reasonable timeframe.'
Growing pressure for player protection
The decision follows a period of intense public and professional pressure regarding the safety of non-league grounds. Following Vigar's death, a petition calling for a total ban on brick walls around football pitches garnered more than 4,000 signatures from concerned fans and players. The momentum for change had been building for several years, highlighted by other high-profile incidents involving dangerous advertising hoardings and perimeter structures that left players with life-altering injuries while performing on the pitch.
In June 2023, the government and the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) took the step of writing to the FA, the Premier League, the English Football League, and the National League. Their joint correspondence urged the governing bodies to adopt a more proactive approach to player safety in this specific area.
- AFP
Learning from previous pitchside incidents
The tragic incident is not the first time pitchside concrete barriers have caused severe injury. Back in November 2022, Bath City’s Alex Fletcher was left with a fractured skull after crashing into a concrete advertising hoarding during a match, underlining the long-standing hazards of solid perimeter structures near the touchline.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting