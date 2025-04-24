'Have some of this, a f*ck off' - Arsenal icon gives his verdict on Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool celebrations and claims Reds star is 'majorly anxious' ahead of possible Real Madrid transfer
Ian Wright says Trent Alexander-Arnold's wild celebrations at Leicester City were a mixture of "relief" and anxiety amid a possible Real Madrid move.
- Trent wildly celebrates goal at Leicester
- Wright says it was "relief" for Liverpool star
- Told he's "majorly anxious" over possible Madrid move