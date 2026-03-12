"Exposed as a tactical novice": English press tears apart Real Madrid's "destroyed" Manchester City and makes a fool of Pep Guardiola

Guardiola and Co. were literally "torn to pieces" by Real, wrote The Telegraph. And The Guardian said that the Premier League club was rightly "destroyed" by Real and that Guardiola was "exposed as a tactical novice" because of his offensive approach.

According to The Sun, City are "staring into the abyss" ahead of next week's return leg in Manchester (Tuesday, 9 p.m./DAZN). The Premier League's second-placed team are in danger of failing against Real for the third time in a row in the Champions League.