Getty
Explained: Why Ryan Reynolds picked grass before Wrexham’s epic FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest - with Hollywood superstar emulating fellow co-owner Rob Mac
Wrexham stunned Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup
Deadpool star Reynolds is a regular in North Wales, often with fellow co-owner Rob Mac by his side. His last visit was taken in with mother Tammy invited along for the ride. The 49-year-old took in a rollercoaster of emotions prior to Phil Parkinson’s side prevailing against Forest on spot-kicks.
He took in several costume changes, which is fitting for an A-list actor, with Reynolds never entirely comfortable despite occupying a VIP box. Wrexham led 2-0 and 3-1 against top-flight opponents before being forced beyond the 120-minute mark. They held their nerve from 12 yards, with Arthur Okonkwo saving the decisive penalty from Omari Hutchinson.
- Getty
Welcome to Wrexham: More drama for documentary series
Reynolds formed part of wild celebrations, with more drama being delivered for Series Five of the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series - which is on the way. He also has another addition to a slightly bizarre collection of turf that is being built back home alongside wife Blake Lively and their children.
Reynolds has been stashing grass in his pocket since completing a stunning takeover in 2021 and sparking a meteoric rise that has lifted Wrexham out of the National League and into the Championship.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Why Reynolds & Mac pick grass from the Wrexham pitch
Mac takes the same approach when visiting the United Kingdom. He has previously told The Athletic: “I’m staring right now, in my office, at a thing my wife [Kaitlin Olson] made for me for my birthday. When I get down on the pitch, I have a tendency to take some of the grass and put it in my pocket, so I have a keep-sake of the event.
“I’d keep them in these little plastic bags and put a piece of paper inside with the occasion [written on each]. She stole them from the drawer I keep them in and took them to a [picture] framer.”
He went on to say of special keepsakes: “Now they are behind this air-sealed glass. They put some kind of chemical in the grass to keep [preserve] it, and then there is a little plaque underneath each one.”
Reynolds has told the RobRyanRed podcast that he has his own shrine, saying: “Blake and the girls are the engine for this. The girls always remind me 'Dad, grab some of the pitch when you walk across it again', but I also recognise that the Racecourse Ground is in certain senses a holy ground.
“So I like to bring a piece of that home every time. I don't think I'm building a man cave at this point, a Wrexham man cave, at this point it's just my house. That stuff is going wherever I am, Wrexham is one of the prides of my life.”
- Getty
Reynolds & Mac fully committed to the Wrexham cause
Mac was not alongside Reynolds as he picked up his latest helping of Racecourse grass, but posted on social media after watching on from afar - with Wrexham digging deep in order to beat top-flight opponents for the first time since 1999: “Over two hours nonstop. You guys are incredible.”
Parkinson said of the effort put in by his players: “It was another crazy game. I was pleased how we played against a really good side, and they made changes at half time as well. They were always going to have periods in the game but I thought throughout the game we looked dangerous, got the goals and it looked like we were comfortable.
“Then we got better at the back end of the first period of extra-time and in the second period we did well, and the penalties were great. It's a big night for the club, it really is. I'm just pleased for this group of players to write their bit of history in the FA Cup.”
Reynolds and Mac will be back for more this season, as Wrexham look to hit their ultimate target of reaching the Premier League. They are welcoming more investment to the Racecourse, but remain fully committed - emotionally and financially - to a project that has taken over their lives in a way that few could have predicted.
Advertisement