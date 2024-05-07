Real MadridGetty
Gill Clark

Explained: Why Real Madrid will be presented with La Liga trophy twice following RFEF disagreement

Real MadridLaLigaReal Madrid vs Deportivo AlavesDeportivo Alaves

Real Madrid will be presented with their new La Liga trophy twice in the coming week after a disagreement with the RFEF.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Real Madrid have already won La Liga title
  • Will receive trophy at their training ground
  • And for a second time ahead of Alaves clash
Article continues below

Editors' Picks