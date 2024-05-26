Explained: Why Jude Bellingham won’t fill Toni Kroos’ boots at Real Madrid despite there being 'no player' on the transfer market that can replace World Cup winner
Carlo Ancelotti sees “no player” on the market that can replace Toni Kroos, but has ruled out asking Jude Bellingham to provide cover at Real Madrid.
- German midfielder heading into retirement
- Quality & experience difficult to replace
- England star will not be dropped back