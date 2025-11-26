Explained: Why Harry Kane was released by Arsenal as Bayern Munich striker seeks revenge

The Mirror has spoken to some of the coaches who were present at Arsenal's Hale End Academy in 2004, regarding Kane's rejection. Apparently, the current England captain not only had what people might describe as 'puppy fat' at the time but was also not a great runner or athlete.

At that time, Kane competed with Benik Afobe, who was considered as a brighter prospect and better athlete. Afobe, though, never broke into the Arsenal first team and was instead sent out on multiple loan deals before he permanently joined Wolves.

Kane also had his own struggles as he joined Spurs as an 11-year-old, and he initially did not have much impact as at the start of his career, as he spent several years out on loan at Leyton Orient, Norwich City, Leicester City and Millwall.

