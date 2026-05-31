Explained: Why Gabriel Magalhaes took a penalty for Arsenal in Champions League final shootout as Mikel Arteta reacts to devastating miss from Brazilian defender

In the aftermath of the 4-3 loss at the Puskas Arena, questions were raised regarding the selection of Gabriel as the final penalty taker. The Brazilian defender stepped up for the fifth kick but saw his effort fly over the bar, handing the trophy to the French giants. Arteta revealed that the defender volunteered for the high-pressure moment as the Gunners' usual specialists were no longer on the pitch.

Speaking to the media after the game, Arteta said: "He (Gabriel) wanted to take number five honestly. We have prepared and trained for this moment. Normally the penalty takers would be Bukayo [Saka], Martin [Odegaard], Kai [Havertz] for sure. We knew that if we got extra time on penalties, the penalty takers would be different players, still with the quality when you see Ebz [Eberechi Eze] take penalties in training, he doesn't miss any, but then you have to do in this moment. It's unfortunate not to have the same precision and efficiency that they had and that's the reason that we haven't won."



