AFP
Explained: Why Barcelona DELETED all traces of Joao Cancelo transfer just minutes after official announcement
Cancelo is back... or is he?
It was intended to be a moment of celebration for the Blaugrana faithful: the official confirmation that Cancelo was back at the club to provide a boost to their season. For a brief window on Tuesday afternoon, the news was live. Barcelona’s official website and social media platforms proudly broadcast the agreement with Al-Hilal for the loan of the Portuguese defender until the end of the campaign, complete with details about his shirt number and photos of the signing.
However, almost as quickly as the posts appeared, they vanished. The official statement was no longer on the club's website and the celebratory tweets were scrubbed from the timeline. The sudden blackout sparked immediate concern of a possible failed medical, a last-minute contract dispute, or a collapse in negotiations.
The reality is far less dramatic, though arguably more embarrassing for the club’s communications department
- Getty Images Sport
Administrative delay forces hasty retreat
According to Mundo Deportivo, the decision to pull the announcement was made because the club is still waiting to exchange the final pieces of documentation with Al-Hilal. While the agreement is in place and the player is physically present in Barcelona, the formal bureaucratic process involving the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and the final sign-off from the Saudi Pro League side had not been fully completed when the publish button was hit.
Sources from within the Catalan club have moved quickly to quell fears, assuring that the operation is sealed and that it is "only a matter of time" before the paperwork arrives to formalise the transfer. The media team, perhaps eager to share the good news with a fanbase desperate for reinforcements, appears to have acted slightly ahead of the legal department.
The strict protocols regarding international transfers require that all documentation be perfectly aligned between the two associations - the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) - before a player can be officially registered. Until that final electronic handshake occurs in the Transfer Matching System (TMS), the player is technically not yet a Barcelona employee again, prompting the club to retract the announcement to ensure full compliance with regulations.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
No. 2 shirt confirmed amid signing ceremony
Despite the digital disappearance, the physical reality of the transfer is undeniable. Cancelo was present at the club’s offices on Tuesday to put pen to paper, attending a formal signing ceremony that went ahead regardless of the online chaos. The Portuguese star was accompanied by his family and the heavy hitters of the Barcelona boardroom including president Joan Laporta.
During this brief period of visibility, one key detail was confirmed: Cancelo will wear the number 2 shirt. This is the same number he wore during his previous loan spell in the 2023-24 season. The jersey had become available following a reshuffle in the squad numbers earlier in the year; young centre-back Pau Cubarsí, who had worn that number temporarily, recently switched to the No. 5 shirt left vacant by Inigo Martínez in the summer.
By reclaiming the number, Cancelo steps back into a lineage of illustrious full-backs at the Camp Nou. He follows in the footsteps of legends such as Dani Alves, Juliano Belletti and Albert Ferrer, all of whom defined the position for their respective generations. The restoration of Cancelo to this number signals the club’s intent to utilise him as a first-choice starter immediately.
- Getty Images Sport
A temporary hiccup in a done deal
While the "delete" button has caused a temporary stir, the signing is for all intents and purposes complete. Cancelo’s presence in the offices, the photographs with the president, and the signed contracts that are currently sitting on a desk in Barcelona are proof that his return is imminent.
The initial announcement, though premature, revealed that the deal is a straight loan until the end of the season. Cancelo returns to a familiar environment where he previously played 42 matches, scoring four goals and providing five assists. His adaptation period is expected to be non-existent, which is vital for a mid-season acquisition.
Advertisement