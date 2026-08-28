Exequiel Palacios completes stunning Ipswich Town transfer as Bayer Leverkusen star moves to Premier League

Leverkusen managing director of sport Simon Rolfes explained that the club granted the midfielder's wish to test himself in England: "With this transfer, we are fulfilling Exequiel Palacios' great wish to prove himself in the Premier League after his outstanding spell in the Bundesliga. Pala has repeatedly demonstrated his exceptional footballing quality and, through his personality and demeanour, earned great appreciation within the team and throughout the entire club. We wish him nothing but the best for his time in England."

Bidding farewell to the German club, Palacios said: "I grew up as a footballer at Leverkusen. The club trusted me, and I was able to develop everything that defines me on the pitch today. I will always feel connected to the boys, to all the staff and to the fans, and I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for Leverkusen in every match. Thank you for everything - thanks to a great club."

Welcoming his move to Portman Road, the midfielder told Town's official website: "I am delighted to have signed for Ipswich Town. This is a club with great ambition and I am excited to play football in England and compete against some of the best clubs and players in the world. I have enjoyed speaking with everyone at the club and I am now looking forward to meeting everyone and getting started on the pitch with my teammates, as well as meeting the fans as soon as possible."