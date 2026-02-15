Ex-Tottenham manager sends message to Igor Tudor as new Spurs boss urged to build team around two young stars

Redknapp, who managed Spurs from 2008 to 2012 and led the club into the Champions League for the first time in the modern era, wrote in The Sun: "With belief, anything is possible. And injecting Tottenham's players with much-needed confidence will be the biggest task for interim boss Igor Tudor when he walks through the doors to meet his squad."

He added: "The message for Tudor now is similar to the one that I used when I arrived at White Hart Lane in 2008. We had fantastic players whose confidence was on the floor having not won any of their first eight league games.

"So the first thing I did was to lift the spirits of Luka Modric and Gareth Bale and remind them just how good they were, the quality they had and what they could do to the opposition. I had to make Modric truly believe there was no one better than him in the Premier League at that time. And everything flowed from belief.

"The players cannot be embarrassed to work, run after every ball and, when you lose it, keep chasing and pushing."