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Ex-Real Madrid boss praises Kylian Mbappe for 'standing his ground' amid intense criticism
Scrutiny intensifies in Madrid
Mbappe faced significant backlash after a trip to Italy while recovering from a left hamstring injury sustained against Real Betis in late April. This journey, alongside his visible frustration after being benched against Real Oviedo, ignited fury among supporters and sections of the Spanish media, especially as Real face trophy-less campaign. However, Camacho insists the hostile reaction towards the elite striker has gone too far, arguing that critics fail to understand the immense physical and mental pressures modern players endure.
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Camacho commends forward's defiance
The iconic former left-back, who achieved legendary status with nine La Liga titles in the capital, praised the attacker's resilience. Commenting on Mbappe's willingness to face a potentially toxic atmosphere at the Bernabeu instead of hiding away from the public, Camacho said via AS: “He stood his ground; anyone else wouldn’t have come out at the Bernabeu. He did it, whereas someone else might have kept a low profile to avoid being booed.”
Elite pressure magnified daily
At a club of Madrid's stature, ordinary situations are rapidly magnified under an unforgiving spotlight, particularly when historic expectations are unmet. Defending the forward's controversial travel choices during his recent injury rehabilitation period, Camacho suggested that external critics have allowed the narrative to spiral completely out of hand.
Camacho added: “When you’re talking about players of such elite calibre, things get out of hand. If he went out there, it’s because he was given permission to do so. In these cases of injury, players have strict schedules to stick to, and I’m sure Mbappe did his bit to look after himself.”
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Bernabeu transition looms
Mbappe and his teammates will turn their attention to concluding their domestic campaign at home against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, May 23. Off the pitch, widespread reports have confirmed that Madrid have agreed a deal for Jose Mourinho to return as coach. Coming 13 years after his first tenure ended in acrimony, this sensational appointment could have a big impact on Mbappe's next steps at the club.