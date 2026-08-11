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Ex-Rangers star Kyle Lafferty completes shock transfer to Scottish eighth-tier side Forth Wanderers
Veteran striker seals transfer
Thirty-eight-year-old attacking midfielder and veteran striker Lafferty has completed a sensational move to Scottish eighth-tier outfit Forth. The former Rangers, Palermo, Sunderland, Norwich City, Hearts, and Linfield forward, who earned 89 caps for Northern Ireland, arrives from Johnstone Burgh on the heels of lifting the Scottish Junior Cup. The ambitious deal was bankrolled by multi-millionaire businessman and GUN rock band drummer McManus.
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Lafferty targets league ascent
Lafferty enthusiastically embraced his latest challenge, telling official club media: "I'm really excited to get started at Forth Wanderers. It's another project that I'm thrilled to be involved in and I can hopefully help the team climb the leagues and stamp their authority in the Junior leagues and beyond."
Meanwhile, McManus underscored the long-term vision underpinning the veteran's arrival: "We're absolutely delighted to welcome Kyle Lafferty to Forth Wanderers. His experience, quality and winning mentality speak for themselves, and securing a player of Kyle's calibre is a real statement of intent for everyone connected with the club.
"Gerry and I have shared a clear ambition to build a squad that can compete, excite our supporters and raise standards. Kyle's arrival is another significant step in that journey. He's someone who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level, and his leadership both on and off the pitch will be invaluable to the dressing room.
"But this is about more than what happens over 90 minutes on a Saturday. We want Forth Wanderers to be a club that inspires its local community, gives young people something to believe in, and creates opportunities for the next generation of players to develop and fulfil their potential.
"This signing demonstrates that Forth Wanderers are serious about its future. We're building something the local community can be proud of. There's still plenty of hard work ahead, but we're excited to see Kyle in a Forth Wanderers shirt."
Manager hails major coup
Lafferty's arrival is viewed as a vital catalyst for the ambitious rebuilding project underway at the village-based side. Forth manager Gerry Ward stressed the transformative impact the seasoned frontman brings to his ranks: "I'm absolutely thrilled to secure the services of Laff. He brings quality, experience, and an elite mentality to the club, and the players and my staff can't wait to get working with him.
"It's a real coup for both the club and the village, and it sends a clear message to the wider football community about the ambition and vision that both Paul and I share for the future of Forth Wanderers. We're building something special here, and bringing in someone of Laff's calibre is another major step forward on that journey."
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Lower league testing begins
Forth will lean heavily on Lafferty's clinical edge and tactical maturity as they navigate a gruelling campaign in the West of Scotland Football League Second Division. The former Premier League and Serie B frontman faces a stern leadership test as he guides his considerably younger team-mates toward their ultimate goal of securing promotion up the pyramid.
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