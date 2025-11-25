Getty Images Sport
Ex-Man Utd star Jesse Lingard hits brilliant brace & bags assist in majestic AFC Champions League Elite display for FC Seoul
FC Seoul win thanks to Lingard's brace and assist
FC Seoul earned a crucial AFC Champions League Elite win as Jesse Lingard inspired a superb 3-1 victory away at Chinese champions Shanghai Port, delivering two goals and an assist in a dominant second-half display. Lingard opened the scoring shortly after the break with a precise right-footed strike. Although Shanghai equalised rather quickly through Mateus Vital, Seoul regained control when the former Manchester United star set up Lucas Silva with an excellent cross. The visitors sealed the result when Lingard struck again with a composed first-time finish, capping a commanding performance that lifted Seoul up the eastern standings and brought them a step closer to progression.
'Important' AFC Champions League Elite win for FC Seoul
Lingard emphasised the significance of the win and praised the collective execution of FC Seoul’s tactical approach. "It’s important. Any Champions League game, we know it's going to be a big game on the big stage," he said after the match. "We had a different game plan and it worked, the manager stuck to the game plan, the players stuck to the game plan and we got the win in the end."
Lingard enjoying life in South Korea
Lingard’s latest display comes just days after he reached a major personal milestone in FC Seoul colours, scoring his 10th league goal of the K League season in the defeat to Gimcheon Sangmu - the first time in his entire career he has hit double digits in a regular league campaign. His revival in South Korea has been one of the most unexpected career renaissances in recent years, considering he arrived in the K League after nearly eight months without a club and endured a difficult start marked by fitness issues and heavy criticism.
Lingard’s contributions against Shanghai only underline his evolution into Seoul’s heartbeat. Having already scored in the previous league match, he carried that momentum into Asia’s biggest club competition and controlled the game with maturity.
Lingard's journey from Man Utd to Asia
Lingard's journey is the ultimate unexpected career pivot. He was a golden boy of Manchester United, scoring famous goals and dancing for England, but after leaving Old Trafford in 2022, he entered a brutal period of rejection and stalled ambition. After eight months adrift without a club, he took a leap of faith, signing for FC Seoul in early 2024.
His start was disastrous as he was unfit and criticised publicly by his manager, while he was then sidelined by a meniscus problem. But that injury became his turning point. Lingard returned sharper and fully committed, earning the trust of his teammates and eventually being named temporary captain, which was a rare honour for a foreigner. His presence sparked a frenzy, with attendance and shirt sales skyrocketing.
FC Seoul close to AFC Champions League Elite knockout stages
FC Seoul now find themselves in a favourable position as they push for a place in March’s Round of 16, with Lingard’s form potentially decisive as the league phase reaches its final rounds. The club will look to build on this victory by maintaining their momentum while managing the workload of their veteran forward, who has become central to their continental ambitions. If Lingard continues producing at this level, Seoul not only strengthen their hopes of advancing deep into the competition but also solidify his status as one of the most impactful foreign stars in the modern era of the K League.
