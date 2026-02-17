Goal.com
Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik Ten HagGetty/GOAL
Mitchell Fretton

'It was a standoff!' - Ex-Man Utd coach sheds light on how Cristiano Ronaldo butted heads with former boss Erik ten Hag before monumental fall-out

Former Manchester United backroom member Steve McClaren has opened up on what caused the infamous falling out between Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-head coach Erik ten Hag before the football icon's departure to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022. The Portugal international was released from the club following a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, where he slammed the Red Devils' owners, as well as his manager and team-mates.

  • Ronaldo's controversial role under Ten Hag

    A player with Ronaldo's CV was never going to sit quietly and accept the fact that he was a secondary player in Ten Hag's squad, but that was the reality facing the ex-Real Madrid superstar. Having deployed a high-energy, pressing set of tactics at Ajax, the Dutchman wanted to do the same in Manchester - something Ronaldo has never been asked to do. It led to a strained relationship between player and manager, with McClaren - who served as Ten Hag's assistant - opening up on the difficulties behind the scenes.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-BURNLEYAFP

    McClaren: Ten Hag stuck to his guns

    Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football Podcast, ex-England boss McClaren admitted that Ten Hag refused to back down. He said: "There was a lot of battles on that training field. There was a lot of, 'all I want you to do is this, this, this and this'. That was Erik's coaching, 'Ronnie, this is your job'.

    "I used to say to Ronnie: 'all he [Ten Hag] wants you to do is, you're the first press, make one run, make two runs, and maybe make a third one, if you feel like it. And then, recover back into the middle, in case we win the ball, and then we can play to you.

    "That's all he wants you to do. If you can't do that, you won't be playing. Or if you won't do that, you can't be playing. Okay, or he won't pick you. I'm telling you, he won't pick you'.

    "It's not like, I think other people would (compromise), and that's the difference, other people would. But Erik was, no, I'm doing that, and he's [Ronaldo] got to do it, otherwise he doesn't play.

    "It was a little bit of a fight. Not a fight, but a standoff, and who is going to win? Erik stuck to his guns. I think most managers would accommodate to that, same managers are like that. But he stuck to his guns."


  • Ronaldo delivers harsh reality check to former club

    After his departure and eventual move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo returned once again to criticise his former club, claiming that their current model will not allow them to compete for the biggest prizes and trophies. Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, he said: "The coach, they say they cannot compete to win the League and Champions League.

    "(As) Manchester United coach, you cannot say that you're not going to fight to win the League or Champions League. You have to be, to mentally say, 'listen, maybe we don't have that potential, but I cannot say that. We're going to try. You have to try'."

  • Al Nassr v Al Shabab: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    A new era in Manchester

    Ten Hag was eventually sacked and replaced by Ruben Amorim, who has also since lost his job. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has struggled to win silverware in the Middle East, although Al-Nassr are putting up a good fight in the Saudi Pro League title race this season, despite rivals Al-Hilal signing his former Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema in January.

    At Old Trafford, Michael Carrick has taken over on an interim basis until the end of the season. As it stands, the Red Devils are on track to qualify for the Champions League, despite having no European football this term.

