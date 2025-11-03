Ex-Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag under consideration for sensational Premier League return - but strugglers closing in on another shock candidate

Ten Hag was furious with the way he was sacked by Leverkusen following one defeat and one draw in the Bundesliga and a victory against lower league opposition in the cup. He blamed his bad results on the fact Leverkusen had sold a number of top players in the summer, many of whom had won the club's first ever Bundesliga title.

He said in a statement at the time: "To part ways with a coach after just two league matches is unprecedented. This summer, many key players who were part of past successes left the squad. Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust. A new coach deserves the space to implement his vision, set the standards, shape the squad and leave his mark on the style of play.

"I started this job with full conviction and energy, but unfortunately the management was not willing to grant me the time and trust I needed, which I deeply regret. I feel this was never a relationship based on mutual trust. Throughout my career, every season I have been able to see through to the end as a coach has brought success. Clubs that placed their trust in me have been rewarded with success and silverware."

Ten Hag will therefore be keen to get back into management as early as possible and put the episode with Leverkusen behind him. And even if Wolves decide against hiring him, he is bound to be linked with more Premier League jobs in the future.