Ex-Man United goalkeeper Sergio Romero retires due to 'family reasons'

Romero's final years in Argentina were controversial, including a 2024 conflict with a supporter after Boca Juniors' Superclasico loss to River Plate. Reflecting on the incident that hastened his departure from Boca, Romero admitted: "When the guy was swearing at me, I lost my mind. None of us go out to play a game to lose it, we wanted to win it as much as they did and it didn't happen. I couldn't think at that moment, I lost my mind. I apologise to the Boca fan, I was wrong with my reaction, I should have let it go and left. They have the right to express themselves."