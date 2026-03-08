Getty Images Sport
Ex-Man City star explains why Cole Palmer's Chelsea breakout 'wasn't surprising' after emerging from golden generation of academy talent
Palmer has established himself as standout performer
Manchester City academy graduate Bobb has opened up on the sensational rise of his former colleague Palmer after joining Chelsea. Since making the switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2023, Palmer has established himself as one of the Premier League's standout performers, but Bobb insists that those who saw him train every day at the City Football Academy are not shocked by his stratospheric ascent.
Witnessing a superstar in the making
Speaking to the Daily Mail about his former team-mate's impact in west London, Fulham attacker Bobb was full of praise for how Palmer has seized his opportunity. "Seeing what he did last season didn't really surprise me. Not at all," Bobb said. "He's always been that good, and I've seen it every day in training for years. When you have that much quality and you get the chance to show it every week, this is what happens. Everyone at City knew what Cole was capable of, so seeing him do it on the big stage at Chelsea is just a testament to his hard work and talent.
"Cole is one of those players who plays the same way whether it's a training session or a cup final. That mental strength is a huge part of why he’s doing so well now. He just loves playing football."
Incredible talent produced by City academy
The success of Palmer is just one example of the incredible talent currently being produced by the Manchester City academy. With the likes of Phil Foden leading the first team and others such as Morgan Rogers, Jamie Gittens and Jadon Sancho making waves elsewhere, the 'golden generation' tag is frequently applied to the recent crop of graduates. Bobb acknowledged that the internal competition at the City Football Academy is what drives these youngsters to reach such heights before they even make their professional debuts.
Reflecting on the depth of talent he grew up with, Bobb explained: "It's a very special group. When you look at the players who have come through in the last few years, the level is crazy. We all pushed each other every single day. You couldn't afford to have an off day because there was always someone else ready to take your spot. That environment prepares you for anything. Whether you stay at City or move on like Cole did, you leave that academy with a mindset that you can compete with the best in the world."
Following the blueprint for success
Palmer chose to leave City for regular minutes, with Bobb also choosing to leave the Etihad Stadium this January. Bobb is now starting to enjoy getting regular playing time at Fulham. He is widely regarded as the next big thing to emerge from the blue half of Manchester, following the trail blazed by Palmer and Foden. He remains focused on his own development while taking inspiration from the success of his peers.
"I'm just focused on working hard and taking my chances when they come," Bobb concluded regarding his future at the club. "Seeing what Cole and Phil have achieved gives you a lot of belief. The manager knows when you are ready, and you just have to be prepared to give everything for the team. It is a long journey, but being part of this club is the best place to be for any young player looking to learn."
